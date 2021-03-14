Damaged roads and problems of commuters

The quality of roads in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is such that just one snowfall and a heavy rainfall wreaks such a telling effect on them that potholes and ditches get widely punctuated on such roads. The immediate sufferers are the commuters as also the vehicle owners whose vehicles very often get damaged due to the impact of running over such virtually ”heavily ploughed” roads. Added to the mess is the water overflowing from choked drains making way direct through such damaged roads. When the weather changes and there is bright sunshine, the clouds of dust sprouting from these roads add to the woes of the commuters and the shopkeepers. The roads connecting interiors of the cities are in fact no one’s concern in the administration such is their level of roadworthiness. Presently, on comparative basis, the position in Kashmir is more problematic vis-a-vis the condition of roads as this year due to series of heavy snowfall which otherwise is a natural boon, caused widespread damage to these fragilely built roads, laying bare the quality of the standards of their building or conducting periodic repairs.

The condition of Kashmir roads worsens usually during rainy and winter seasons and since this year as it was on the comparative ”higher” side , we do not doubt about the administration not being in know of the difficulties faced by the people whether commuters or drivers and vehicle owners or those engaged in business activities on the sides of these roads or the households in the vicinities but the official procedures and practices even for conducting immediate patch work repairs usually being time consuming, some more time, therefore, was required for conducting such repairs. What we suggest in this respect is that firstly, it should be meticulously ensured that the quality of construction of roads is as per set standards which should thoroughly be verified before passing any payments against the bills submitted and the Engineers in charge should be held responsible for any ”arranged” compromise on quality. Whether it is torrential rains or heavy snowfall, roads of good quality would never get damaged. Secondly, there should be regular periodic road audits and audit reports seriously looked into and irregularities and shortcomings pointed out in them duly attended to and rectified. Thirdly, whenever construction, blacktopping or any repairs like works are undertaken , the executing agency must be bound to look into the upkeep and maintenance including damages caused due to minor natural phenomenon like rains etc for a specific period say at least a year or so which should form an important part of the tendering procedures. Last but not the least, wanton and at random digging of roads by various agencies must first get clearance from the R&B authorities with a clause to have the dug up road patches repaired instantaneously after their requirements of digging were completed. In other words, a duty towards having regard for the utility of roads must get inculcated in all individuals, agencies, institutions etc and never thought that it was the baby of only one department.

Anyway, having said so, since winter season is almost gone and expecting warmer days ahead which can be conducive for undertaking repairs etc, we expect the situation getting better within a week or so which the UT administration and in particular, the R&B Department must ensure in full measure.