Forest Fire Breaks Out At Gangera Hil In Jammu And Kashmir’s Udhampur

UDHAMPUR, June 2: A forest fire erupted in Gangera Hill in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said officials.

Upon receiving the information, forest department personnel swung into action to contain the fire.

“The fire erupted in the morning. Upon receiving the information we reached the spot and started dousing the fire. It is still going on,” Bharam Dutt Sharma, block forest officer in Udhampur said.

According to the preliminary estimate of the forest officials, the fire has caused immense damage, razing down vast swathes of forest and causing an estimated loss of crores of rupees in timber and other natural resources.

Another major forest fire has been raging in Daya Dhar of Ghordi Block, of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur District for the past three days.

The fire has intensified over this period, and despite continuous firefighting efforts, it remains uncontained. The Daya Dhar forest area is home to a significant population of peacocks, and the fire has undoubtedly caused harm to these magnificent birds. The loss of vegetation has not only impacted the peacocks but also other wildlife and the overall ecosystem.

The forest fires in Udhampur district pose a significant threat to the environment, wildlife, and local communities. The destruction of vegetation and the release of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere have far-reaching consequences. The loss of wildlife and the disruption of ecosystems are also major concerns.

Arti Sharma, BDC Ghordi, has appealed to the administration to deploy Indian Air Force helicopters to combat the Daya Dhar fire. She emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the presence of a large number of peacocks and other wildlife in the area. The ongoing fire has caused immense damage to these creatures, and Sharma stressed the need for immediate action. (Agencies)