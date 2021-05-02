For free movement of Darbar Move employees, up convoy allowed on highway

SRINAGAR: To allow free movement of vehicles carrying Darbar Move employees and passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), up convoy was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

Official sources said that for the third consecutive day on Sunday, traffic was allowed from Jammu to Srinagar to allow vehicles carrying Darbar Move to ply smoothly on the highway.

As the half of the Darbar Move offices were closed in winter capital, Jammu, vehicles carrying employees, left this morning for Srinagar. Employees of offices which were closed on Friday travelled to Kashmir on Saturday while those closed on Saturday left for Kashmir this morning.

Jammu an Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has deferred the biannual Darbar Move to Srinagar and said the civil secretariat, which is the seat of the UT administration, shall function from Srinagar and Jammu cities simultaneously.

However, all the employees whether he or she moves to Srinagar or remain in Jammu will be paid Rs 25,000 as travel allowance, he has announced.

A traffic police official told UNI that besides vehicles carrying darbar move employees, passenger LMVs also left Jammu for Srinagar. However, these vehicles had to cross Nagrota between 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs only, he said.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed though snow clearance operation has been completed since December last year.

The Mughal connects Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region .

The national highway linking the UT of Ladakh with Kashmir was also through for one-way traffic. Today vehicles will ply from Kargil in Ladakh to Srinagar. However, vehicles had to cross Minmarg on other side of the Zojila pass between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs. (AGENCIES)