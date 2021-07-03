Follow 5 steps to protect child’s mental well-being during COVID: LG

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday asked people to follow five steps to protect child’s mental well being during the COVID pandemic.

”Bond with the children emotionally, give them unconditional love and a sense of security, spare time for them and be available when they want to be with you, patiently listen to them, empathise with them and deal with them respectfully and appreciate more and avoid criticism,” LG Sinha said.

”I urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from deadly corona virus,” said the LG. ”We are taking effective and transformative actions to minimise Covid-19 impacts and enhance pandemic resilience,” observed the Lt Governor. Mr Sinha noted that the number of cases has come down, while vaccination and testing have also registered a substantial increase.

Ensure Covid protocol like mask wearing, social distancing, limiting the number of people in social gatherings is rigorously followed, he said. He said six districts have achieved 100 per cent vaccination and many others have intensified the drive.

Deputy Commissioners and health authorities are directed to ensure the priority age group is fully vaccinated within a week. Meanwhile, LG Sinha has asked people to share their suggestions and ideas for the fourth edition of ”Awam Ki Awaz”. This episode’s topic will be on ‘Agriculture and Allied Activities’. (UNI)