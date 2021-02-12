Fog in Jammu as mercury rise in J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU: Early morning fog disrupted normal activities in Jammu city on Friday as the day temperatures improved in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while the night temperatures also became less punishing than it had been a fortnight back.

“Weather is likely to stay dry during the next week and the maximum temperatures are likely to rise further,” said an official of the meteorological department.

Srinagar had minus 0.6, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.5, Kargil minus 13 and Drass minus 20.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 9.8, Katra 10.5, Batote 6.6, Bannihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah 2.7 as the minimum temperatures.