Fodder Scam: Hearing deferred on Lalu Yadav’s bail plea till Sept 11

RANCHI : The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred the hearing on the bail petition of jailed former Bihar chief minister in a case of the multi crore fodder scam till September 11.

The CBI informed the court on Friday that its lawyer was unwell and requested that a separate date be given in the matter after which the court fixed September 11 as the next date of hearing the matter.

The lawyers of Lalu Yadav had filed the bail petition in Chaibasa Treasury Case of the Fodder Scam.

The lawyers had demanded bail on the grounds that Mr Yadav had served more than half the tenure of the imprisonment which makes him eligible for bail. (AGENCIES)