FlowerAura Introduces a Personality-Wise Gifts Collection For Mother’s Day 2023

May, 2023, Gurgaon, Haryana

It is imperative for a gifting company to maintain trustworthiness in this highly competitive industry. For a gifting brand, occasions and festivals provide a push to revenue and steady growth. FlowerAura, the pioneer of the gifting industry, is all set with its exclusive collection of gifts based on the different personalities of mothers that will bring exuberant smiles to everyone.

In a recent conversation with the media, the Founders of FlowerAura talked about the company’s strategies and preparations for the forthcoming occasion. “Mother’s Day is one of the most-awaited occasions of the year, as it holds immense significance in everyone’s life. As a gifting brand, we want to make our customers’ experiences memorable and create cherishable memories in their lives. All the gifts are curated considering this special occasion’s sentimental value, which is why we have the presents in categories based on the different personalities of a mother, such as gifts for a working mom, gifts for a homemaker, and so on. We have 250+ SKUs of Mothers Day Gifts that will bring jubilance,” said Mr Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of FA Gifts Private Limited.

FlowerAura has enhanced its collection of gifts for mothers and is all set to deliver love-wrapped presents via reliable delivery. Statement bags, modish jewellery, perfumes, home decor products, and personalised gifts are some categories of Mother’s Day gifts the brand provides. While conversing with the media spokesperson, another Co-Founder of FlowerAura, Mr Himanshu Chawla, said, “We have put a great deal of thought and effort into excelling our delivery services, as we strive to provide the most convenient experience to our customers. People always bring cakes to celebrate important occasions, so we have brought a massive range of Mothers Day Cakes that are baked using the finest ingredients and will be delivered straight from the oven.” The brand offers damage-free & easy-to-handle packaging for cakes.

For handling the rush of orders and for the convenience of customers, FlowerAura provides same-day, midnight, fixed-time, and express delivery options. The brand has also initiated new and improved packaging processes throughout the warehouses and stores to enable swift dispatch and safe gift delivery.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can’t be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurugram. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.