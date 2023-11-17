FLO JKL Chapter, other delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) led by its Chairperson Varuna Anand, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor on the various initiatives of their organisation. They also presented a painting from the Art Camp organised by FLO at Octroi Post Suchetgarh Border.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of the FLO and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Coordination Committee of Presidents of Urban Local Bodies of Kashmir headed by its Chairman, Mohammad Iqbal Ahangar called on Lieutenant Governor.

Meanwhile a delegation of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides called on Lieutenant Governor.

The Lt Governor lauded the cadets and officials for promoting the values of self-discipline, service and patriotism among youth and contributing to the national development.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor on the promotion of Scouts & Guides activities in Universities and enhancing Admission quota of Scouts and Guides.

The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor of various developmental issues in their respective areas.