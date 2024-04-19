Flights suspended over Iran’s cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz

Tehran, Apr 19 : Flights over the Iranian cities of Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz have been suspended indefinitely, Reza Karghyar, the head of public relations at the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, said on Friday.

“Flights to [airports] in Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz, as well as airports in the west, northwest, and southwest of the country, have been suspended,” Iranian news agency Mehr quoted Karghyar as saying.

Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran’s capital, Tehran, will not be able to provide services to passengers until 10:30 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), and flights until that time have been canceled, the report said. (Agencies)