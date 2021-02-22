Flight disruption, slippery road conditions likely as MeT forecasts heavy rains, snow on Feb 25-26 In J&K

SRINAGAR: Weatherman on Monday forecast heavy rain/snowfall at some places in Jammu and Kashmir on February 25-26 and said that it may cause disruptions of flights and slippery road conditions Banihal-Ramban, Zojila, Mugal road etc.

“Under the influence of two Western Disturbances, scattered to widespread rain /snow is most likely in Jammu and Kashmir during 22nd Night to Ending February.

“This system is most likely to affect North Kashmir, extreme western Ladakh during next 2days, central, south Kashmir, Pirpanjal and Jammu region from 25th onwards,” a meteorological department official said. He said that heavy rain and snow are expected at some places during 25-26th February.

“Probable impacts include slippery Road condition on Banihal-Ramban, Zojila, Mugal road etc and May cause disruption of flights on 26th,” the official added.