Flash Floods Wash Away Culvert On Jammu-Rajouri Highway, Traffic Diverted

JAMMU, Sept 15: Flash floods triggered by heavy rains washed away a culvert on the Jammu-Rajouri highway, prompting authorities to divert traffic, officials said on Friday.

A temporary culvert on the highway at Rajal Top area in Nowshera was washed away due to heavy rains late Thursday night, they said.

Due to this, scores of vehicles were stranded on the highway since this morning, they said.

The work on the construction of a bridge on the highway at Rajal Top in Nowshera was going on for the past one month and a temporary culvert was built to facilitate the movement of vehicles, they said.

Divisional traffic inspector Ajaz Mirza said movement of vehicles has been diverted with heavy vehicles as well as passenger vehicles diverted from Siot towards Kalakote-Rajouri, while private and light motor vehicles are diverted from Nowshera bridge to Beri Pattan Sunderbani road.

He said efforts to restore the highway are underway. (Agencies)