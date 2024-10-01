Fixing seemingly minor issues faced by farmers can raise their income by up to 20 pc: Chouhan

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said addressing seemingly minor issues faced by farmers could increase their income by up to 20 per cent.

Meeting members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Independent) as part of his ‘direct dialogue’ (seedha samvad) initiative launched on September 24, Chouhan discussed various challenges affecting the agricultural sector.

Asserting that the service of farmers is the worship of God, Chouhan said: “….These problems may seem small, but solving them can increase farmers’ income by 10 to 20 per cent.”

In the meeting, BKU representatives raised concerns about contaminated factory water and ways to replace burnt transformers in short time, an official statement said.

Discussion covered reducing crop costs, ensuring fair prices, and preventing waterlogging. Besides, use of excessive pesticide, its impact on health, and access to government schemes like PM Fasal Bima Yojana were discussed.

Quality seeds and pesticides were provided to farmers. The minister assured them that state-specific issues would be forwarded to respective governments, the statement added.

Chouhan has committed to meeting farmers and agricultural organization representatives every Tuesday to address sector-specific challenges.

The dialogue initiative aims to create a direct channel between the ministry and farming communities to expedite problem-solving and enhance agricultural productivity. (PTI)