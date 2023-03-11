Five Rusted Grenades Recovered in Jammu’s Akhnoor

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 11: Security forces on Saturday recovered five rusted grenades in a village of Charangal Mathwar area of Akhnoor in Jammu district.

Official sources said that a team of Police recovered 5 rusted grenades in Charangal area today.

Soon police summoned Bomb Disposal Squad to the spot.

All five grenades were successfully defused by the BDS without causing any damage, they said.

Meanwhile SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma also confirmed about the recovery of rusted grenades.