Five Policemen Among Six J&K Officials Sacked For Narco-Terror Links

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday sacked six government employees, including five policemen, for alleged narco-terror links, officials said.

They said J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to terminate them from service.

Investigations have revealed these employees were a part of a narco-terror network run by Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror groups operating from its soil, the officials said.

“Six government officials, including five policemen and a teacher, were found involved in terror financing through drug sales,” an official said.

Under proviso ‘c’ of the Article, the president or the governor, as the case may be, is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if satisfied that the person’s retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.