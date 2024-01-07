Five Held For Unauthorised Extraction Of Forest Produce In J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 7: Five persons, including two residents of Nepal, were arrested for alleged unauthorised extraction of forest produce in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, police said.

A police party intercepted a vehicle at Gulabgarh and recovered five bags loaded with a large quantity of forest produce, a police spokesman said.

He said five persons — Nawang Sentam of Kabban-Paddar (Kishtwar), Kshitij Bhutani of Delhi, Mahaver of Uttarakhand and Nepal residents Sagar Tamang and Gan Magar, who are presently living in Dehradun,– were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Atholi and further investigation is on, the spokesman said.