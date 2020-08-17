Five guiding principles for peace and development

In his maiden address to the people of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of the Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha made it clear that the main focus of his administration would be on peace and development. The two are imperative understandably and undoubtedly which alone could usher in a new dawn of ensuring improved and better living of people and opportunities to bolster all pronged economic activities. That being the mantra of any Government committed to the overall welfare of the people, the Lieutenant Governor listed five guiding principles for that to happen in a planned and envisioned manner. Commitment and dedication coupled with lineation of strategies with focus on target oriented goals could let that happen, not only speedily but in a hassles free manner. ‘Vikas Purush’ Sinha made no bones about the narrative of the Union Territory in that it would ”comprise development, peace, progress and social harmony” . If the prime task to be taken on priority is to be chosen, it would definitely be ensuring a committed, responsive, transparent and efficient system of governance which the Lt. Governor invariably touched as being among the five guiding principles slated to empower the marginalised and weaker sections of the society. He announced that the Government aimed at creating ultra modern and world class infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since a very safe and excellent stage of take -off having been achieved by the grass root democracy in Jammu and Kashmir on account of and following elections to the Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies and their intricate involvement in the infrastructural development, what is now needed is a continued push of encouragement, assistance and cooperation from the administrative system which the Lt. Governor promised to make the same “thriving” or flourishing. In this connection, 73rd and 74th amendments to the constitution have already smoothened the ground for a strong grass root democracy in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir . This being the second guiding principle . However, one more step recently taken by the Government in respect of the representatives of the local self Governments has been providing insurance cover of Rs.25 lakh on individual basis. The other three principles listed out by him being ensuring maximum welfare in order that every person benefitted from the Government schemes, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities and livelihood. In the erstwhile State and now a Union Territory for one year or so, how could the issue of terrorism not be discussed and how it continues to elude peace and development even in its residual and waned form, the LG dwelt upon its nuances and ways of how it operated in subduing humanity and human principles in addition to democracy suffering at its hands. He conceded that “Kashmiryat” which was seen with a high hope by former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been ”massacred” to appease the hatred that ensured out of terrorism.

However, credit goes to the administration and the people all these years of turmoil and disturbances at the behest of the mechanisations of cross border enemy elements wherein the full involvement of Pakistan was more evident, efforts for constantly trying to get peace back on the rails and carrying on with development projects was never stopped . It cannot be denied that during the peak period of such disturbances , the pace, the speed and the rhyme of development suffered considerably. Sectarianism prevailed over the combine of faiths and different cultures is, how the LG looks at the darkest period, Jammu and Kashmir had to pass through. That achieving development as also peace, later in good measure in comparison, has proved not to be anything like a chimera especially during the past one year as recently, we have witnessed as many as 600 languishing projects pending for between 5 to 25 years, getting completed for commissioning to benefit the people. Since this country is known as the one full of young population, while underlining the importance of activism in a student , Sinha citing his own example that of being a student leader , he advised the youth that activism must be channelized in the positive direction and therefore, right options needed to be chosen.

Stressing upon concepts and practices that were of utmost importance , the Lieutenant Governor looked into transformative imagination as the greatest power of the youth , and said that historically this power has been the harbinger of all transformations. Indirectly hinting at those misguided youth who were falling into the trap of the enemies of the composite culture and traditions of centuries old in Jammu and Kashmir, which operated from across the border, to join the process of transformation in such a way that positivity , cultural ethos, peace, tranquillity and development did not suffer. Referring to Srinagar and Jammu cities being poised for the upcoming best smart cities as being counted among the best in the world and would become a world class tourist destination, Sinha said equality and justice were being fully restored in the UT.

The other issue of ongoing diabolic acts of violence and targeting of innocent Sarpanchs and mainstream political activists too were touched by the Lt. Governor in his address saying that these people laid down their lives for defending the idea of India. Recalling the services and the sacrifices of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Para-military Forces and Army jawans , Sinha expressed gratitude to them for ensuring freedom and integrity of the nation. However, it shall be watched and analysed in due course how the administrative structure was toned up , lethargy and delays viewed seriously and last but not the least, how the scourge of corruption was fought with all the might without which, things and results as expected and planned, could be affected adversely to a larger extent.