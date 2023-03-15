Five CRPF Personnel Injured In Road Accident In J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU, Mar 15: Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when their vehicle was hit by a truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police officials said.

The CRPF personnel were on patrolling duty when the Jammu-bound truck hit their vehicle from behind at Mand near Tikri around 6.50 am, the officials said.

They said the injured personnel – four Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a selection grade constable – were shifted to nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be “stable”.

A case was registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is on, they said.