Five Border Security Force Soldiers Killed In Firing By Colleague In Punjab

AMRITSAR, March 6: Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed while another was critically injured on Sunday after their colleague allegedly opened fire at a force camp in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said.

The incident took place between 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. when constable Sateppa S.K. allegedly used his service rifle and sprayed bullets on five of his colleagues, an officer said.

The accused constable was among those killed. However, it was not immediately clear if he shot himself or if he was fired upon by others.

The incident took place at the campus of the 144th battalion in Khasa area of the district, about 12-13 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

The victims include personnel in the ranks of constable and head constable.

The spokesperson said a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts. Officials did not say what was the reason or provocation that led the accused to fire at his colleagues.

Senior officers of the border force and Punjab Police were at the spot, they said. (AGENCIES)