First woman judge of Supreme Court, Fathima Beevi passes away

KOLLA (Kerala), Nov 23: The first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Tamil Nadu Governor, M Fathima Beevi, died at a private hospital here on Thursday.

She was 96. She also served as a member of the National Human Rights Commission.

Fathima Beevi, hailing from Pandalam, completed her schooling at the Catholicate High School in Pathanamthitta. Later, she obtained her degree in chemistry from the Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram and pursued an LLB at the Government Law College, Thiruvananthpurm.

She began her career at the district court and joined the judicial service as a magistrate. Later, she became the District Sessions Judge and a judge of the Kerala High Court.

Condoling the sad demise of Fathima Beevi, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, “The contributions of Justice M. Fathima Beevi reflect her profound social commitment. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

“Her life is an inspirational story of hard work and determination,” he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader VD Satheesan, and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled the demise of the former first woman SC judge.(UNI)