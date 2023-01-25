First Time Voters To Shape Indian Democracy At 2047: Dr Jitendra

MAINPURI (UP), January 25 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that first time voters, who will begin the electoral phase of their life by casting their franchise in next election, are endowed with the blessed opportunity of shaping the Indian democracy at 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence.

On the occasion of National Voters Day, in an interaction with a gathering of youth, who this year are going to attain the age eligibility to cast their vote, Dr. Jitendra Singh quoted Prime Minister Nrendra Modi saying, India is not only the largest democracy of the world but also the mother of all democracies.

The first time voter, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, owes a special responsibility because he is going to steer India through the crucial next 25 years, which Prime Minister Modi describes as ‘Amrit Kaal’ and then India will be standing as a frontline nation of the world. It is, therefore, imperative for these youngsters to decide with a cool mind and scientific precision, who should be at the helm of affairs to decide their destiny and the destiny of India in the years to come, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that when several other countries which had started their democratic journey along with India, failed to sustain themselves and withered away, it is India which has, as a nation, demonstrated enough resilience, strength and conviction to enable its democratic order not only to emerge stronger but also a role model for other countries of the world. The rise of Narendra Modi to the highest office of the government vindicates the true spirit of Indian democracy wherein a mother from any strata of society can nurse the ambition and aspiration of her son or daughter reaching the top, he said

Whenever there was any assault on Indian democracy, the people of India fought back to thwart any such design and to restore back the democratic order, said Dr Jitendra Singh citing the draconian Emergency imposed in 1975.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, in a technology driven age, where the world is expected to live with the new norms, a country as heterogeneous as India can progress only with the increasing participation of its citizens and that is possible only in a liberal democracy. As these youngsters grow up and become biggest stakeholders in nation building, they would realise the importance.