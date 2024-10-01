First time voters say their constituencies ignored in development

Excelsior Correspondent

SOPORE, Oct 1: The Phase-III Assembly elections today saw an impressive turnout of first-time voters across all three districts of Kashmir, with many young voters sharing varied motivations for coming out to cast their ballots.

In Pattan, first-time voters told Excelsior that they wanted a change in representation, noting that their constituency had been ignored for years.

“The motivation for me to come out and vote for the first time is to choose someone who will address the issues faced by the youth, especially unemployment and the absence of a private sector, which could have helped alleviate some of the challenges we face,” said Naseer Ahmad, 23, an undergraduate student.

In Palhallan, first-time voters had a different concern. They mentioned that many young people in the area had cases against them, and politicians had promised to revoke these charges if elected.

“For me, that would be a big relief. Even though it’s my first vote, I want to use it in hopes of bringing change. One of my friends has a case against him, maybe he will get rid of it” said a first-time voter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Another young voter, Tariq Ahmad, shared similar concerns, adding that there is an urgent need to address inflated power bills, which have become a burden.

“Due to our circumstances, my family relies on me financially. The earnings are meager, and the huge monthly bills are becoming unbearable. We want this issue to be resolved once and for all,” he said.

In Bandipora’s Hajin, a young female first-time voter, who asked to remain unnamed, said she wanted development and progress for her village, calling it the sole reason for casting her vote.

“I am hopeful that the person who gets my vote will meet my expectations and those of the people. I’m voting for the first time, and we hope for the best,” she said.

Sajid Ahmad from Saderkoot had a different issue on his mind. He said he wanted the ban on stone quarrying to be lifted permanently.

“It has affected those who used to earn their livelihood from it. The person I’m voting for has promised to lift the ban, and we are all hopeful,” he said.

Another voter from Kreeri, Shahid Ahmad, emphasized the need for more employment opportunities. He said the Government must take steps to address unemployment.

“We want to have a Chief Minister in J&K for the first time in 10 years, and then these issues will be resolved. My hopes are high because this time we are voting for change. Before this, we used to vote for people who didn’t have a clear vision,” he added.

It is to be noted here that as many as 1.94 lakh youths voters aged 18 to 19 were eligible to vote in the Phase-III which marks the end of the Assembly elections in J&K.