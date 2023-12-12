First-Time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma Selected As New Rajasthan Chief Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan), Dec 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, as the chief minister of Rajasthan.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh and other party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey held a meeting in which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan BJP Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi was also present.

Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tavde and Saroj Pandey have been appointed as party observers for Rajasthan.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress’s hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In the recent Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (Agencies)