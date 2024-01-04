First Pictures Of Magnificent Sinh Dwar Of Ram Temple Out

Ayodhya, Jan 4: Ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday shared the first pictures of the magnificent Sinh Dwar of the shrine.

The Trust, which has been entrusted with the construction and management of the Ram Temple, took to its official social media handle on Thursday to share the first images of the Sinh Dwar (front door), from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address at the inauguration event.

“The Magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir”, it posted on X.