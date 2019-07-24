First orbit raising done for 52 secs, Chandryaaan-2 to reach Moon by Aug 20

CHENNAI: The first orbit raising maneuver of India’s second Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan-2, launched by GSLV-kIII-M1 on Monday and was scheduled to reach Moon by August 20, was carried out by ISRO today.

”The first earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft has been performed successfully today at 1452 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds. The new orbit will be 230 X 45163 km”, ISRO said in a release. The second orbit raising maneuver was scheduled on July 26 at 0109 hrs.

ISRO in a launch update said Chandrayaan?2 was placed into a highly elliptical orbit of 170 x 45,475 km about 16 minutes after the lift off from the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota.

It said further major activities included Earth bound maneuvers, Trans Lunar Insertion, Lunar bound maneuvers, Vikram (Lander) Separation and Vikram Touch Down.

Earth Bound maneuvers commenced from Wednesday and it would culminate into Trans Lunar Insertion scheduled on August 14 which will send the Chandrayaan?2 spacecraft to moon. ”The spacecraft is scheudled to reach moon by August 20”, ISRO said. (AGENCIES)