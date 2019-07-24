First orbit raising done for 52 secs, Chandryaaan-2 to reach Moon by Aug 20

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Stage set for ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 launch on Monday. The countdown commenced on Sunday.
Stage set for ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 launch on Monday. The countdown commenced on Sunday.

CHENNAI: The first orbit raising maneuver of India’s second  Lunar Mission, Chandrayaan-2, launched by GSLV-kIII-M1 on Monday and was scheduled to reach Moon by August 20, was carried out by ISRO  today.

”The first earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft  has been performed successfully today at 1452 hrs as planned, using the  onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds.  The new orbit will be 230 X 45163 km”, ISRO said in a release. The second orbit raising maneuver was scheduled on July 26 at 0109 hrs.

ISRO in a launch update said Chandrayaan?2 was placed into a highly  elliptical orbit of 170 x 45,475 km about 16 minutes after the lift off from  the Second Launch Pad at Sriharikota.
It said further major activities included Earth bound maneuvers, Trans  Lunar Insertion, Lunar bound maneuvers, Vikram (Lander) Separation  and Vikram Touch Down.

Earth Bound maneuvers commenced from Wednesday and it would culminate into Trans Lunar Insertion scheduled on August 14 which  will send the Chandrayaan?2 spacecraft to moon. ”The spacecraft is scheudled to reach moon by August 20”, ISRO said. (AGENCIES)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR