First nets for Kohli in five months as IPL teams assemble for training

DUBAI: Indian captain Virat Kohli hit the nets for the first time in five months and so did his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma and a few other big names, beginning their preparations in earnest for the upcoming IPL in the UAE.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world’s biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Kohli, Rohit’s Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have already had their first net session in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. But, Delhi Capitals will hit the ground running on Saturday evening.

“Pleased to inform you that after having completed the mandatory quarantine period in their respective hotel rooms in Dubai, UAE, the Delhi Capitals’ squad and support staff will be taking part in their first nets session this evening,” the Delhi-based franchise said in a statement. (AGENCIES)