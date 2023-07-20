First-ever Dubai Bangle Festival at Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers, the finest wedding jewellery store in Jammu and Kashmir, has thrilled to announce the first-ever Dubai Bangle Festival.

As part of this exciting event, customers can enjoy a remarkable 8 percent on making charges for 916 HUID Hallmark Gold Jewellery.

The Dubai Bangle Festival presents a golden opportunity for jewellery enthusiasts to explore a vast and unmatched variety of Karey Bangles and Bracelets. The collection features exquisite pieces, including Antique Bangles, Kundan Polki, Navratan Collection, Yellow single line, Rodium Solid Bangles, Turkish Karey, and Hallow Bangles. With their intricate designs and superior craftsmanship, these bangles are sure to captivate the hearts of customers seeking elegance and sophistication.

“At Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers, we are committed to providing our customers with the finest quality jewellery and a memorable shopping experience, offering a fantastic discount on making charges. The Dubai Bangle Festival is an opportunity for customers to discover their perfect piece of adornment at attractive prices,” said Ankur Suri, Managing Director of Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers.

“We invite jewellery enthusiasts to explore our diverse range of Karey Bangles and Bracelets, featuring exquisite designs and craftsmanship,” he added.

The Dubai Bangle Festival promises an unforgettable shopping experience, combining exceptional quality, impeccable service and unbeatable prices. Whether it’s for a wedding, special occasion, or to add to your personal collection, Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers ensures that each piece is crafted with utmost care and precision, said Mr Suri.

“Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to adorn yourself with exquisite bangles and bracelets. The customers can avail themselves of this incredible offer at all the Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers showrooms in Jammu. Visit any of the three Mulkh Raj Ashok Kumar Jewellers showrooms in Jammu – Lakhdatta Bazaar, Gandhi Nagar ,Channi Himmat, – and take advantage of the 8 percent making charges during the Dubai Bangle Festival till 30 July 23,'” he said.