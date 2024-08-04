First Batch Of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra To Leave From Jammu On Aug 6

Jammu, Aug 4: The first batch of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra shall leave here from the Bhagwati Nagar-based Yatri Niwas on August 6 for the Poonch district to pay obeisance at the temple.

The Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra starting on August 6 from here will conclude on August 19.

“All arrangements are in place for the devotees and the heavy rush is expected likewise every year,” said a member of the management committee over the telephone.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary also visited Shri Buddha Amarnath Temple in Mandi and took stock of all the necessary arrangements, including langars, cleanliness, toilet facilities, waterproof tents, drainage at the Mandi Mandir Complex, accommodation, vehicle parking, sanitation, medical facilities, uninterrupted supply of water and light, PA System, and various other arrangements for the pilgrimage.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned departments to ensure the completion of ongoing construction work inside the temple, maintain the cleanliness of the temple premises, including the proper cleaning of all bathrooms, and make proper arrangements for lighting around the temple.

He further directed the concerned officers to ensure seamless facilities and services for the upcoming Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra, underscoring the government’s commitment to providing a comfortable and memorable experience for the pilgrims.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Jammu, Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal on Saturday visited the Rajouri yatra camp and met with the pilgrimage organisers of the yatra.

Dr. Mughal assured them that all necessary steps for effective traffic management and the smooth movement of Yatra convoys were in place.

He urged the Yatra organising committee to adhere to all guidelines and directions issued by the authorities regarding cut-off timings and vehicle routes for the Yatra.

Surrounded by Loran valley, Baba Buddha Amarnath is situated in the bordering Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and is 290 km from Jammu located 4600 feet above the sea level alongside the river Pulasti.

As per the belief, the yatra of Baba Amarnath is believed to be considered incomplete without visiting Baba Buddha Amarnath. (Agencies)