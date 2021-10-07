SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Two teachers were killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar today, three days after three people were gunned down by terrorists in separate incidents.
Sangam School principal Satinder Kaur & teacher Deepak Chand were brought dead to hospital. Security forces have reached the spot.
Two teachers shot dead by Militants in J&K’s Srinagar
