Fire On Board Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express At Ghaziabad Station, All Passengers Safe

Ghaziabad: Smoke was detected in the luggage van of the Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station this morning, officials said.

All passengers on board are safe, railway officials confirmed.

The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and the fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said.

The train left for its destination (Lucknow) from Ghaziabad at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached, the Railways said. (AGENCY)