Fire destroys two deluxe houseboats in Dal Lake

SRINAGAR, Jan 5: Two deluxe houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire in the Dal Lake causing extensive damage to property worth lakhs, officials said here on Wednesday.

Fire broke out in a houseboat which soon engulfed another one in the Golden Lake area near Ghat No 9 of the Dal Lake, Fire and Emergency Services said.

The men and machinery of the Fire and Emergency Services, along with boats of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) doused the fire before it could engulf other houseboats in the row.

The two houseboats “Apollo Palace” and “Badyari Palace” were completely damaged, sources said, and added that the estimate of the damage is being ascertained.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Fire and Emergency Services said. (UNI)