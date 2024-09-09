Fire Damages 3 Residential Houses In Jammu And Kashmir’s Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Sep 9: In a major fire incident, three residential houses were gutted in Srinagar on Monday, causing extensive damage to the property, officials said.

The Fire and Emergency official said that fire broke out in a residential house at Gatt Colony Noorbagh at 7 am on Monday and engulfed two other nearby houses, causing extensive damage to the first and second floors of a house and the attic portion of two houses.

Several fire tenders were rushed from the city fire stations to douse the leaping flames.

There was no report of loss of life or injury to anyone, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.