Fire Breaks Out At Scrapyard In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

Kulgam, Nov 22: A fire broke out at a scrapyard in Qazigund area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday, said Police.

Upon receiving information, firefighters, aided by J-K Police and civilians, reached the spot to douse off the fire. Properties worth lakhs of rupees were damaged in the incident, they said.

Officials said that the fire was doused off with the help of localites, fire personnel, and the Police. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. (Agencies)