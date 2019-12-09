Fire ‘again’ breaks out in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi

NEW DELH: Day after a massive blaze gutted a factory in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi leaving 43 people dead, a fire has again broken out in the same building in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road.

According to fire department, the fire broke out at around 0739 hrs. “A cardboard had caught fire and everything is under control”, an official said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the complaint, the official added.

(agencies)