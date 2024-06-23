FIR registered against fashion designer for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ with yoga at Golden Temple

AMRITSAR, June 23: The Punjab Police has booked a fashion designer and lifestyle influencer for “hurting religious sentiments” by performing yoga at the Golden Temple complex here.

The case was registered after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint against fashion designer Archana Makwana.

She was booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said on Sunday. The case was registered on Saturday.

The SGPC on Saturday said it has filed a police complaint against Makwana for “hurting religious sentiments” by performing yoga at the Golden Temple and sharing those photographs on social media.

Makwana had, however, apologised for her actions and said that she never intended to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments.

On the International Day of Yoga on Friday, Makwana visited the Golden Temple and performed yoga in the ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) path.

The SGPC, the apex gurdwara body, had also suspended its three employees for not diligently performing their duties.

“No one can be allowed to act against Sikh conduct at the Golden Temple but some people deliberately ignore the sanctity and historical importance of this holy place and commit objectionable acts,” SGPC president HS Dhami had said in a statement.

“Sikh sentiments and ‘maryada’ (conduct) have been hurt by the act, so a complaint has been filed with the police,” he added.

Makwana had apologised for her conduct later in a story posted on her Instagram handle.

“I posted something without intending to harm anyone’s religious sentiments. I was unaware that practising yoga in the Gurdwara Sahib premises could be offensive to some as I was just paying my respect to him and did not mean any harm to anyone,” said Makwana.

“I sincerely apologise for any hurt I may have caused and promise to be more mindful in the future. Please accept my sincere apologies,” she added. (PTI)