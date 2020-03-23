FIR registered against 02 persons for concealing Travel history

Upon the information received from the magistrate that two persons of Awantipora area have concealed their travel history in order to evade necessary quarantine process , case FIR No. 35/2020 u/s 188,270 IPC has been registered against them at Police Station Awantipora.

The said booked persons are students and have recently returned to village Charsoo and village Goripora of Awantipora with a travel history of Pakistan and Bangladesh

They have been sent to EDI Pampore to undergo necessary quarantine and further action under the said FIR shall be initiated after their quarantine period is over.

Awantipora Police appealed the general public to cooperate with adminstration and Police in this unprecedented situation and proactivey disclose their travel history.

People are also requested to inform Police Control Room Awantipora on phone number 01933247369/ 7051404001, if any person found in their locality to have returned from outside Jammu and Kashmir, Awantipora Police