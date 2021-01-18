FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 12th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount released so far under this window to Rs 72,000 crore.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Ministry in a statement said it has released the 12th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. (AGENCIES)