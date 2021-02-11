Finger vs Wrist: Washington up against Kuldeep, Rahul in three-way battle for final spinner’s slot

NEW DELHI: India’s young all-rounder Washington Sundar may have his nose ahead but there will be stiff competition from the wrist spinning duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Rahul Chahar for the third spinner’s slot in the second Test match against England, starting Friday.

The BCCI uploaded a video footage of left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel’s training session and even though it wasn’t very conclusive, chances of him replacing Shahbaz Nadeem is pretty high.

Axar looked pretty gingerly with a heavy strapping just below the knee. While batting, he was beaten a few times by the pacers.

However, the team’s youngest player — spin bowling all-rounder Washington — after his listless show with the ball in the series opener, might be in for some tough competition from left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and right-arm leg spinner Rahul Chahar.

A final decision by the team’s think-tank will be taken after the final practice session on Friday. (AGENCIES)