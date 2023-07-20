Fine of Rs 31,000 imposed for driving by minor

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 20: Apparently for the first time here, Traffic Police imposed heavy penalty of Rs 31 thousand each on owners of a Scooty and a Bike for permitting under-aged persons to drive the vehicle.

Reports said that Traffic Police intercepted a Pulsar Bike at Railway Chowk Katra and a Scooty at Nomain Main road, which were being driven by minors, here today.

Acting tough in both the cases, Traffic Inspector on duty issued court challan against the vehicles and imposed a penalty of Rs 25 thousand for offence of under- age driving, Rs 5 thousands for double pillion riding and Rs one thousand for driving without helmet. Thus, a fine of Rs 31,000 in total was imposed on each owner of these two-wheelers.

Pertinent to mention that the as per the new Motor Vehicles Act, owner of a vehicle will have to shell Rs 25 thousand fine if a minor is caught driving.