Finance Minister announces Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0

New Delhi : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the central government is allocating Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0.

She also announced an outlay of Rs 2,217 crores for 42 urban centers with a million-plus population, to tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman said, “Under the ‘Swaccha Bharat and Swasthya Bharat’, for ‘swacchta’ of urban India, we intend to focus on complete fecal sludge management and wastewater treatment. Source segregation of garbage, reduction in single-use plastic and air pollution, by effectively managing waste from construction and demolition activities and bioremediation of all legacy dump sites.”

“The Urban Swachh Bharat mission 2.0 will be implemented with a total financial allocation of Rs 1,41,678 crores over a period of five years from 2021,” she informed.

Sitharaman further announced, “To tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution, I propose to provide an amount of Rs 2,217 crores for 42 urban centers with a million-plus population in this budget.”

In Part A of Budget 2021, the Union Finance Minister laid out a vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to strengthen the vision of Nation First, doubling farmers’ income, strong infrastructure, women’s empowerment, healthy India, good governance, education for all and inclusive development.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposals rest on six pillars — health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India reinvigorating human capital, innovation and research and development, minimum government, and maximum governance.

The budget for health and well being would be around Rs 2 lakh crore.

“Investment in health infra in Budget 2021 has increased substantially. Three areas – preventive health, curative health, and well-being to be strengthened,” said Sitharaman. (AGENCY)