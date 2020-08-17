Fill up vacancies of doctors, ensure supply of medicine: J&K LG

SRINAGAR: Calling for filling up of vacancies of doctors for improving Primary and Secondary health care system, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday stressed the need for ensuring adequate medical supply, dialysis facilities in all district hospitals in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman said LG Sinha on Monday reviewed the functioning of Health & Medical Education Department here at Raj Bhavan. Sinha directed the concerned officers to ensure that adequate medical facilities are made available at all the Health Centres with special focus on Primary and Community Health Centres across the UT. (AGENCIES)