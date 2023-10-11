Fiji marks 53 years of independence

SUVA, Oct 10 : Hundreds of Fijians took to the streets around the island nation as they marked 53 years of independence today, a public holiday in Fiji.

Fijian President Ratu Williame Katonivere expressed gratitude for the contributions that have shaped Fiji’s progress and modernization over the past 53 years.

In his address to the nation, Katonivere emphasized the nation’s unity in rebuilding Fiji, celebrating inclusivity, and empowering the vulnerable.

Katonivere also stressed the need for a well-articulated framework for environmental conservation and climate resilience.

For his part, Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commended the journey of resilience, unity and the unwavering spirit of Fijians.

Rabuka also stated that the Pacific continues to face unique challenges, and the threats of climate change loom large, casting a shadow over islands and communities. (UNI)