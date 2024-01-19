Fight Against Narcotics

In a significant development, the Director General of Police has announced a comprehensive strategy to tackle the grave issues of narcotics trade and terrorism financing in Jammu and Kashmir. Drawing parallels with the classification of terrorists into A, B, and C categories, the DGP emphasised the need to categorise narcotic dealers and take stringent legal action against them. This targeted approach allows for focused resources and tailored interventions, ensuring that the big fish, the financiers and kingpins, are not able to operate under the shadows of petty peddlers. In the relentless battle against narco-terrorism, the adversary has infiltrated society at its very roots, unleashing devastating consequences that far surpass the perils of conventional terrorism. Once ensnared, escape becomes an arduous journey, necessitating prolonged treatment within the confines of de-addiction centres. Beyond the physical toll, the indelible stigma of drug addiction becomes a burden carried for a lifetime. But eradication alone is not enough. Parents and families must be the frontline sentinels, watching for early signs of addiction and providing unwavering support during recovery. The media can play a critical role in raising awareness and dispelling myths surrounding drugs, ensuring that education and compassion become potent weapons in this fight. Rehabilitation and support for victims of this insidious addiction are equally crucial. DGP Swain has rightly emphasised the need for more de-addiction centres, offering a lifeline to those trapped in the clutches of the drug trade. This commitment extends to families as well, with assurances of help and cooperation to combat the menace together.

A stark reality emerges: narcotics flow into the region from across the border while conventional terrorism may have been reined into some extent, the enemy has craftily adopted narco-terrorism as a potent tool to inflict lasting damage on Jammu and Kashmir. The arsenal includes clandestine drones, subterranean tunnels spanning borders, and even exploiting schoolchildren as unwitting carriers. The complexities of this multifaceted challenge defy facile solutions. It is an unequivocal truth that the colossal funds amassed through narcotics smuggling fuel the flames of terrorism, intertwining the two menaces into a symbiotic relationship. It is clear that to eradicate terrorism from the roots of Jammu and Kashmir, the fight against narcotics must be elevated to the status of a full-fledged war. The financing of terrorism directly through the channels of narco money necessitates an uncompromising offensive. The declaration by the DGP to categorise narco-dealers marks a commendable step in the right direction. Yet, the battle against narco-terrorism demands more than mere categorization; it necessitates unyielding and stringent measures to shatter the very backbone of this insidious network. Jammu and Kashmir finds itself embroiled in a dual confrontation, combating both terrorism and narcotics, with the perpetrators sharing a common identity. To tighten the grip further, the next strategic move involves the uncompromising confiscation of properties belonging to the drug dealers identified through categorization. In this protracted battle, the Jammu and Kashmir Police emerge as the linchpin, entrusted with a decisive role in the fight against narcotics. Every area officer must be held accountable, ensuring a comprehensive and unfaltering approach.

As the epidemic of drug addiction assumes alarming proportions, engulfing every nook and cranny of the Union Territory, the Government acknowledges the gravity of the situation. Multifaceted strategies are being meticulously crafted. The categorization of offenders and the establishment of specialised courts for NDPSA signal a paradigm shift. Each conviction becomes a formidable deterrent for potential drug dealers. The guardians of the border must escalate vigilance levels to confront smugglers head-on. Each individual, irrespective of their role, must impeccably play their part in the collective effort to combat narcotics. In this protracted struggle, consistency is paramount, and there is no room for complacency or laxity. The imperative is clear: an unswerving commitment to the cause, as Jammu and Kashmir confronts the twin challenges of terrorism and the insidious spectre of narcotics with unyielding determination.