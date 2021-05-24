Fida Ali, Ex-OSD of former J&K CM, no more, Omar condoles demise

SRINAGAR: Fida Ali, former officer on Special Duty (OSD) of erstwhile J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, died after a pro-longed illness at his house in the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

He was 68 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was laid to rest today.

Ali was Deputy Director Information before he was appointed OSD of former CM Omar Abdullah.

Omar condoled the demise.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, vice president of the National Conference (NC) said: “Just heard the sad news of the demise of Fida Ali Sb.

He was my Officer on Special Duty (PR & Media) when I was CM and worked closely with me. He was knowledgeable, diligent & hard working and always smiling, an asset to me & my colleagues. May Allah grant him Jannat.” (AGENCIES)