FICCI FLO delegation of women entrepreneurs meets Vice-President

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: Varuna Anand, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh, spearheaded a delegation comprising 21 distinguished women entrepreneurs representing a diverse array of expertise and achievements.

The delegation convened a meeting at the residence of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, in New Delhi for an insightful and engaging dialogue centered around pivotal issues concerning women’s empowerment and societal progress.

Also present for the interaction were Dr Sudesh Dhankar, wife of the Vice President and their daughter Kamna.

The delegation accompanying Varuna Anand, included Ritu Singh, Ruchika Gupta, Mona Saraf, Pooja Gandotra, Chandni Kapoor, Ridhima Dewan, Namrata Modi, Sanya Bansal, Payal Saraf, Naina Kukreja, Sapna Rohmetra, Neha Mahajan, Kanupriya Garg, Dr Palki Sharma, CA Samriti Kohli, Adishree Singh, Aditi Chopra Puri, Dhriti Jain, Parakh Jain and Geetika G Mahajan.

The meeting delved into various facets of women’s empowerment, advocating for policies and initiatives that promote gender parity, inclusivity, and empowerment across the nation.

The Vice President patiently interacted with each member engaging them with his knowledge & wit. He also shed light on many women centric initiatives by the current Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chairperson Varuna Anand expressed her gratitude to the Vice President for his receptiveness and shared her insights on the imperative role played by women in driving social, economic, and cultural progress. She underscored the need for collaborative efforts and robust policies to create an enabling environment for women to excel in diverse fields.

FLO JKL gifted the Vice-President a painting created by artist Savtanter Bhart symbolizing, peace, growth, development and the role of BSF in keeping our Borders secure.

The Vice President extended his appreciation to the delegation members for their dedication to advancing the cause of women’s empowerment. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures and supports the aspirations of women from all walks of life.

The meeting concluded with a tour of the new and old Parliament House. This rendezvous stands as a testament to the collective determination and collaborative spirit of the FICCI FLO JKL Chapter, in championing the cause of women empowerment and paving the way for a more progressive and inclusive society.