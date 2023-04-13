FIA arrests Imran Khan’s security chief

Islamabad, Apr 13: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed arresting Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, who is former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide, in a “money laundering” case, media reports said.

The Anti-Money Laundering Cell (AMLC) of the agency busted an internally active racket involved in the illegal business of money laundering based in Lahore and arrested two members of the gang, the FIA said.

According to the FIA officials, Ghumman was running a fake international money-laundering network along with Qaisar Mushtaq and Asim Hussain.

They said the entire network had been exposed and the people engaged in money laundering through Hundi and Hawala rounded up, adding that the racket was involved in transferring billions of rupees to different countries through illegal ways.

It added that the racket was using more than 40 fake companies for transferring money to other countries.

Rejecting the FIA allegations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sources said Ghumman was a credible party leader and was running established international business in different countries, and that he was authorised to take care of the imports and exports on behalf of the party.

A notification (No CS/CO/078/2020) was issued with the signatures of PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee on September 30, 2020, Geo news reports.

Condemning the arrest, the PTI chief said people close to him were being harassed, abducted and tortured.

In his tweets, Imran said: “When Ali Amin was abducted, the DPO told sessions judge in DIK [Dera Ismail Khan] that he would take a contempt charge but had to take custody of Ali Amin as orders came from above.

“Today, my security in-charge Iftikhar Ghumman has been abducted. This is all part of the London Plan where Nawaz Sharif was given assurances PTI would be crushed.

“So now people close to me, along with my leadership, are being harassed, abducted, tortured and confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution and rule of law.”

