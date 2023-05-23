Feeling lucky because i was part of the Shahrukh Khan’s KKR team : Rahul Yadav

Cricketer Rahul Yadav shared memories of IPL 2009 when he was the part of Kolkata Knight Riders,

Rahul shared IPL 2009 KKR team photos with one of his team mate and legendary Indian Cricketer Ajit Agarkar and also with the other team mates on his official Instagram account with the caption “ IPL is now one the big brand in the cricket world. I feel lucky myself because i was the part of it, Specially i was part of the most popular bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s KKR team “

Rahul Yadav Instagram post :

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr5Lr9noHjT/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Rahul Yadav is an Indian cricketer from Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh, He plays first-class cricket for Delhi Under 19, Under 22 and Ranji Trohpy, He also played for Indian Premier League’s popular franchise kolkata knight riders in 2009.

Recently Rahul Yadav played in the Yusuf Pathan’s captained team Guwahati Avengers in the Khiladi Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 at Nehru Stadium.Rahul Yadav proved to be the most capable batsman and wicketkeeper of the team, where he played a brilliant inning of 62 runs and also made his team to win. He was also the man of the match. They defeated the opposing team Nagpur Ninjas which was led by Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh