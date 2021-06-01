FCS&CA asks beneficiaries to obtain receipt from sale points while receiving ration

Issues helpline for consumers to lodge complaints incase of non-compliance

SRINAGAR: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) today asked the beneficiaries to obtain receipt from their respective Government Sale Centre/ Fair Price Shop while receiving ration from these stores.

In a press release here, the Department said that in case any storekeeper is reluctant to provide the receipt the same shall be brought to the notice of this Department on toll free No. 1800-180-7011 or through online mode on the official grievance portal i.e. feastjk.gov.in/jkgrams.