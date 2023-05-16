FCIK demands timely officer replacements

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar May 16: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) today criticized the General Administrative Department (GAD) for its failure to promptly replace officers, particularly the General Managers in District Industries Centres (DICs) of the Kashmir Division.

A spokesperson for the chamber said the absence of full-time general managers in most DICs for over three years has caused significant inconvenience to entrepreneurs and disrupted normal work processes. “7-8 out of 10 DICs in the valley have been without heads at various times, despite pleas and protests from the concerned department and the organization,” he said.

He said the situation has left industrial estates and numerous unorganized sector units in Budgam and Pulwama without proper leadership and in a state of uncertainty. He pointed out the adverse impact of frequent transfers of Directors of Industries and Commerce (I&C) Kashmir in the past three years. “While the Director of I&C Jammu has held the post since December 2018, Kashmir Division has witnessed the transfer of approximately six directors during the same period. Currently, an officer from another department is managing I&C Kashmir as an additional assignment,” he said, adding that they expressed hope that the GAD would take immediate action to ensure permanent placements.