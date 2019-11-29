FC Revenue lays foundation for HWC, inaugurates infra

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 29: Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, laid foundation stone for Health and Wellness Centre besides inaugurating additional accommodation of Panchayat Ghar at Upper Meer and community sanitary complex at Sankri on day 5 of second phase of ‘Back to Village’ programme

Financial Commissioner during his visit to Panchayat Upper Meer Block Panchari, had elaborate interactions with the locals during a Gram Sabha convened there as part of B2V2.

Dr. Kotwal also conducted an extensive tour of the area to assess the problems being faced by the people regarding availability of basic facilities and meeting developmental needs.

A large number of people including senior citizens and youth participated in the interactions and brought into the visiting officer’s notice their demands and grievances.

Meanwhile, Dr Kotwal apprised the rural populace of various Government schemes aimed at public welfare.

He hoped that the PRI members would make efficient and effective use of the funds being made available to them under various schemes for the development and growth of the region. He also focused on the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation in our daily lives for leading a healthy life.

During Gram Sabha, the officers highlighted the physical and financial achievements related to their respective departments besides creating awareness on several Government flagship programmes meant for socio-economic empowerment of rural and remote areas.

Chairman, Block Development Council, Jeevan Kumar Sharma, projected several demands and problems concerning development and growth of the area.