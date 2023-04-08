Favourite Flowers of Different Gods

Chander M Bhat

When a devotee with a pure heart offers flowers to the deities, the deities become gratified and as a result bestow prosperity upon him.

Flowers play a momentous role in almost every religious ritual. Any religious ceremony is incomplete without flowers. Worshipping Gods and Goddesses with flowers are considered auspicious. Although any type of flower can be offered to any God yet, there are certain ones which happen to be the favourite flowers of Gods that can bring good fortune.

Let me tell you which flower is dear to which God.

Goddess Lakshmi brings good fortune. The Goddess sits on a lotus, and hence lotus is considered her favourite flower. On Wednesday white fragrant flower, Mongra (Arabian Jasmine) is offered to the Goddess.

Lord Ganesa removes obstacles. Red flowers, like Marigold (Jaffer Posh in Kashmiri), please the Lord. Since Marigold can be distributed with their petals, it is considered unique. The red hibiscus is also dear to Lord Ganesa.

The Goddess of knowledge, Saraswati is always clad in white as she signifies purity of mind and soul, but her favourite colour is yellow. Champa (Magnolia) or Yellow Palash (Flame of the Forest) is considered very auspicious if offered to the Goddess. The yellow colour Sunflower or Rose is also dear to Goddess Saraswati.

Lord Siva, the destroyer and the original eternal power of the whole universe is never offered lovely flowers. Lord Siva loves Datura, Dry Lotus, Kusum (Safflower) and Kaner (Oleander) flower. One can always find a plant of Bilva and a Champa (Magnolia) tree outside a Siva temple. Bel is very dear to Siva. As per Shiva Purna (2.1.14), Lord Siva can be worshipped with any flower except Champaka (Champak) and Ketaka (Screw Pine). According to Vamana Purana, when Lord Siva drank the poison which was churned out of the ocean by the Gods and Demons, Dhatura appeared from the chest of the Lord and since then Datura has become Lord Siva’s favourite flower.

A person desirous of wealth shall worship Lord Siva with lotuses, Bilva leaves, petals of lotuses or Sankha (blue pea) flowers. A person desirous of long life shall worship him with Durva grass (Bermuda grass). A Datura plant with a red stem is especially auspicious for worship. A devotee worshipping Agastya (Vegetable Humming Bird) flowers will earn great fame. Salvation will be secured by a person who worships Lord Siva with Tulsi (Basil). Great valour can be secured by worshipping with Arka (Madar) flowers.

The worship with Japa (China rose) flowers brings about the death of enemies. Karavira (Indian Oleander) flowers drive away all ailments. With Sami’s (Sponge tree) leaves, he will secure salvation. By worshipping with Nirgu??i (night flowering jasmine) flowers, one’s mind becomes pure. The use of lovely flowers in the form of garlands increases happiness and wealth.

Goddess Kali is worshipped with red Hibiscus flowers only. It is because the shape of the flower represents Goddess Kali’s tongue and its red colour symbolizes her fierceness. Dark roses, crimson glory and Aboli (firecracker flower) are also offered to Goddess Kali.

Lord Visnu is the preserver of the Universe. Lord Visnu likes Lotus, Maulsari (Spanish Cherry), Juhi (Jasmine), Chameli (Indian Jasmine), and Champa (Magnolia). Lord Visnu also loves Basil’s leaves.

Lord Hanuman loves Chameli (Indian Jasmine) and Arka (Madar) flowers. These flowers should be offered to the Lord on Saturdays. An offering of Jasmine oil along with vermilion also helps in warding off evils from one’s life.

Lord Krishna loves Kadamba (Madder) flowers. Basil leaves are also used in the worship of Lord Krishna. Coral and Blue Lotus flowers are also loved by Lord Krishna.